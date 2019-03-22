March 22: Challenges Ahead For CMP And The GOP

Maine's Political Pulse, March 22, 2019

Maine Public's political reporters Steve Mistler and Mal Leary return to issues creating disruptions within Maines two largest political parties, including legislation that could challenge an electric transmission line, and, by extension, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, and Irwin Gratz asked Steve Mistler about recent tweets by the vice-chair of the state Republican Party, Nick Isgro that continue to roil the GOP.

If that CMP story caught your attention, keep an ear out for Maine Public’s upcoming series.

