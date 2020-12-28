Margaret Chase Smith: How She Rose To Political Prominence & Her Relevance Today

Listen to Maine Calling's discussion on the life and legacy of Margaret Chase Smith.

This show is part of our coverage of topics relating to Maine's bicentennial. It is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date November 2, 2020); no calls will be taken.

One of the most renowned leaders to hail from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to win election to both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. She made her mark with her independent stances, including legislation on behalf of women in the armed services, and her famous "Declaration of Conscience" speech, criticizing Sen. Joseph McCarthy's red-baiting tactics. We discuss her remarkable life and career, and the relevance of her actions to today's political climate.

Guests

Janann Sherman, retired history professor, author of the Margaret Chase Smith biography "No Place For A Woman"

Larry Tye, journalist, best-selling author whose latest book is a biography of Sen. Joe McCarthy

David Richards, director, Margaret Chase Smith Library, Skowhegan