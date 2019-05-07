Massive Former Mill In Lewiston, Maine Goes Up For Auction

LEWISTON, Maine - A massive, 160-year-old former cotton mill in Maine is going up for auction this month.

Continental Mill sits on the Androscoggin River in Lewiston and has 560,000 square feet of floor space over six stories.



The property has been assessed at $1.3 million.



The Sun Journal reports that bids will open the morning of May 21 with an undisclosed reserve price.



The property has been on the market for $1.5 million.



The mill was originally built in 1858.



The Continental Company purchased, renamed and expanded it in 1866, and by 1895, 1,200 people were employed at the cotton mill.



In more recent decades, the property has been home to multiple shoe companies, a guitar company and a competitive cheerleading center.

It has been vacant for about 18 months.