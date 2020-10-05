Matt Dunlap: Secretary of State Discusses Absentee Ballots, Ranked Choice Voting

Maine Calling is now airing live at a new time: 11 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday. Our evening rebroadcast remains at 7 p.m.

Secretary Dunlap returns to discuss the state’s new absentee ballot tracking service, the latest on ranked-choice voting and election integrity. We expect Sen. Angus King to join us to discuss election security measures and why the public should not expect to know the outcome of the presidential race on election night.

Guests

Matt Dunlap, Maine Secretary of State

Angus King (call-in), independent U.S. senator from Maine