May 3: Mills' First Veto, A Climate Change Commission, And More Mueller News

Maine's Political Pulse, May 3, 2019

It's Friday and time again for Maine's Political Pulse. This week Irwin Gratz talks with Steve Mistler and Mal Leary about Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ first veto - which contrasts starkly with past Governor' LePage's penchant for the act.

They also tackle Mills’ new Climate Change Commission and some elected official's response to this week's update in the Mueller investigation.

