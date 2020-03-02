Mayo Regional Hospital Now Part of Northern Light Health

Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is the latest member of Northern Light Health. The 25-bed, critical access hospital pursued merging into a larger system after experiencing financial losses over the past decade.

Northern Light Health CEO Michelle Hood says the organization has experience bringing in hospitals with financial challenges, "and by applying the resources we have as a system, being able to turn those things around."

Mayo is the tenth hospital operated by Northern Light Health. A lawsuit filed last year seeking to block the merger is still pending.