Mayo Regional Hospital Now Part of Northern Light Health

By 1 minute ago

Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is the latest member of Northern Light Health. The 25-bed, critical access hospital pursued merging into a larger system after experiencing financial losses over the past decade. 

Northern Light Health CEO Michelle Hood says the organization has experience bringing in hospitals with financial challenges, "and by applying the resources we have as a system, being able to turn those things around."

Mayo is the tenth hospital operated by Northern Light Health. A lawsuit filed last year seeking to block the merger is still pending.

 

Tags: 
Mayo Regional Hospital
Northern Light Health
Maine Public

Related Content

Merger Between Mayo Regional Hospital And Northern Light Health Clears Major Hurdle

By Jan 16, 2020

A merger between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health has cleared a major step in the process after being granted approval by the state of Maine.