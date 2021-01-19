Medical Update: Covid-19 Spread; Vaccine Distribution; Answers to Your Questions

As the numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to surge, and vaccines are gradually being administered, our medical experts update us on the status of the pandemic in Maine. They'll answer questions about the vaccine, testing, treatment, spread of the disease--and how health care facilities are handling high numbers of patients.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. Michael Schmitz, specialist in emergency medicine and internal medicine, Southern Maine Health Care