Medical Update: News & Advice on Covid-19 Symptoms, Transmission, Treatment & Vaccine

We discuss the latest research and information about Covid-19, including risk factors, long-term effects, and vaccine progress. We'll also hear the medical perspective about questions raised by President Trump's symptoms and treatment for the disease—including what we know about therapeutics and immunity.

Guests:

Dr. Ingrid Katz, associate faculty director, Harvard Global Health Institute; assistant professor, Harvard Medical School; associate physician, Brigham & Women's Hospital; specialist in infectious disease

Dr. August Valenti, infectious disease specialist and hospital epidemiologist, Maine Medical Center