Medical Update: Physicians Offer Answers About Covid Vaccines, Virus Variants, Testing & More

We talk with medical experts about the latest understanding of the coronavirus and vaccines. We’ll address what is now known about COVID-19 symptoms, transmission, testing and treatment, including updates on new virus variants. Also, we’ll discuss vaccination safety and efficacy to allocation of vaccines in Maine.

Guests

Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader for incident command, Northern Light Health; director, clinical education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Dr. Jens Rueter, medical director, Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative, The Jackson Laboratory