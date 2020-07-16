Mid Coast Hospital Opposes Proposed Surgical Center In Topsham

Mid Coast-Parkview Hospital in Brunswick wants the state to reject a proposed stand-alone surgical center in Topsham.

Mid Coast CEO Lois Skillins says the hospital can already meet demand, and the new surgical center could drive up costs. But Central Maine Healthcare, which is seeking to build the new center, says it will provide sorely needed care, at lower cost.

"We don't carry the expensive caring costs of a hospital, which has to stand to be ready to serve 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days out of the year," says Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman.

Without that overhead, Brickman says, the savings can be passed on to patients. The surgical center must receive state approval. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for next Wednesday.