Military Appreciation: What is Being Done for Current and Veteran Military Mainers

We discuss the challenges facing veterans and military families, and the support services available, in a state with no active military bases.

Guests: Travis Mills, is a quadruple amputee, veteran and veteran advocate.

COL (CH) Andrew Gibson, JFHQ Chaplain & Deployment Cycle Support, Maine Army National Guard

Call-in guests:

Paul Tormey, Bangor Savings Bank senior treasury and payment services officer. He served in the U.S. Army as an armorer and training noncommissioned officer with the 415th Military Intel Battalion, deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom

David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services