Mills' Hometown Of Farmington Votes To Oppose CMP's Transmission Line

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Janet Mills, right, at Monday night's meeting in Farmington on CMP's proposed transmission line.
    Gov. Janet Mills, right, at Monday night's meeting in Farmington on CMP's proposed transmission line.
    Fred Bever / Maine Public

Farmington last night became the latest and largest town to go on record against Central Maine Power’s  proposed high-voltage transmission line through western Maine. Residents at the annual town meeting voted to require the Board of selectmen to void an earlier letter of support that CMP had sought,  and reverse course.

The line would follow an existing power corridor in Farmington. But resident Wendy Huish told the audience of more than 300 that she’s spent three decades visiting a backwoods cabin in the Somerset County area where the project would cut a 53-mile swathe through standing forest.

“The towers are going to be huge. They are going to spray herbicides to keep the growth away from the corridor," Huish said. "Also the corridor is going to cross the Appalachian Trail three times, it is going cross several streams.”

She called on listeners to oppose the project for the sake of their children and grandchildren - drawing strong applause.

Farmington resident Wendy Huish makes her case against the power line Monday night in Farmington.
Credit Fred Bever / Maine Public

But there was one heavyweight supporter in the audience to counter her plea – Farmington native Gov. Janet  Mills, who owns a home near the community center where the meeting  took place.

Mills touted a list of incentives CMP has offered, from broadband investment and other economic development incentives to subsidies for energy-efficient heating, and electric vehicles, to scholarships for students at the University of Maine at Farmington. 

And she said that by helping to bring low-polluting hydro-electricity from Quebec to Massachusetts consumers, the project would reduce emissions that harm human health  - and contribute  to global warming.

"Think about it every time you hear of a business that is unable to locate here because of high electricity costs or lack of reliable internet  service, or no economic incentives," Mills said. "Think about it every time you hear about the invasion of ticks in our woods, in our parks, or when you hear another child gasping for breath because of asthma from pollution.”

Mills received polite applause, but the room seemed bent against the project, and she left before votes were tallied. Ultimately, residents voted 262 to 102 requiring the selectmen to rescind a letter of support previously written to the state Public Utilities Commission, and instead tell the panel that the town is opposed to it.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Maine Public
Central Maine Power
topstories

Related Content

VIDEO: 'Power Struggle In The Maine Woods' Series Explores Tensions Around CMP Transmission Project

By & Mar 25, 2019
Brian Bechard / Maine Public

Central Maine Power’s proposal to run a new high-voltage transmission line through western Maine seems to grow more controversial every day. Maine Public Radio takes a broad look at why in the weeklong series “Power Struggle In The Maine Woods.”

The Moneyed Winners And Losers If CMP Gets Its Western Maine Transmission Line

By Mar 25, 2019
Brian Bechard / Maine Public

Central Maine Power’s proposal to run a high-voltage transmission line 141 miles from western Maine to Lewiston has become a flash point in the region. Big issues are in play, from global climate change to New England’s energy landscape and outdoors economy.