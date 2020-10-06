Mills Moves Maine Toward 'Stage 4' Of Reopening, Relaxing Capacity Limits, Expanding Mask Mandate

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that Maine will transition to Stage 4 of reopening the economy, starting next Tuesday.

Under Stage 4, businesses with seated indoor activities, such as restaurants and religious gatherings, can operate at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.

Bars and tasting rooms will also be allowed to offer indoor service if they meet safety requirements, beginning Nov. 2.

Mills is also expanding the executive order that requires certain businesses to enforce face covering requirements to be applied statewide.

Mills says Maine leads the nation on key metrics for COVID-19, and the changes balance both public and economic health.

The announcement comes as the Maine CDC reports 20 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, holding that number at 142.

The number of active cases in the state is 584.

