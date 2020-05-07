Mills Plans 'Major Announcement' At Thursday's Noon Briefing

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says she plans to make a "major announcement" at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, scheduled for noon.

Details of the announcement have not been released. At Wednesday's briefing, Mills said she was considering modifying her reopening plan to allow restaurants more leeway to operate.

In a press release, administration officials say Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will also be on hand, along with Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

As of Wednesday, Maine had logged a total of 1,154 cases of the coronavirus, and 62 deaths. Shah said Wednesday that another 51 cases identified at Tyson Foods in Portland would be added in on Thursday.

You can tune in to today's briefing live on Maine Public Radio and Television, and on our website and Facebook page.