Mills Speaks Out Against Bigotry At Lewiston Rally

By 39 minutes ago

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills says it is vitally important to call out bigotry and hatred in all forms, even a casual remark among friends.

Mills attended Sunday's rally in Lewiston to honor 50 worshippers who were killed by a white gunman at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Among the speakers were the new mayor, community leaders and local residents in a city with a growing Muslim population. Lewiston Mayor Kristin Cloutier was sworn in last week after the former mayor resigned amid a scandal that included a racist text.

Third-grader Amina Bashir of Auburn told the crowd it's "not fair that people are killing anyone who is different from them." The 8-year-old, who was the last speaker, said simply, "I want the world in peace so we don't attack people."

Related Content

Hundreds Rally Against Hate In Lewiston: 'I Want To See The World In Peace'

By 5 hours ago
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

A crowd of several hundred turned out for a vigil against hate in Lewiston's Kennedy Park on Sunday.  Speakers included Gov. Janet Mills, the mayors of Lewiston and Portland, Muslim city councilors and faith leaders from the Muslim and Jewish communities.

Lewiston Mayor Says Woman Did Provide Opponent's Emails During 2017 Campaign, Denies Wrongdoing

By Mar 7, 2019

Lewiston Mayor Shane Bouchard acknowledged Wednesday that a woman with whom he had a relationship provided him damaging internal campaign emails from his opponent and were eventually obtained by a website run by an operative for the Maine Republican Party.