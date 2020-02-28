Month In Review: Maine Editors On February's Headlines

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in February, including the impeachment of Donald Trump and the latest from the state legislature.
Guests
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Steve Mistler, State House bureau chief, Maine Public
Resources
- Maine Secretary of State Dunlap On Issues That Could Confuse Primary Voters
- Understanding How Question 1 Addresses Vaccination Exemptions
- Citing coronavirus, Mills urges voters to uphold Maine’s new vaccine law
- Sen. Collins On Her Decision To Vote For Acquittal And What She Is Hearing From Constituents
- State’s medical marijuana market much bigger than anyone realized