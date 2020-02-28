Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Month In Review: Maine Editors On February's Headlines

By 31 minutes ago

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in February, including the impeachment of Donald Trump and the latest from the state legislature.

Guests

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Steve Mistler, State House bureau chief, Maine Public

Resources

Tags: 
Maine Calling