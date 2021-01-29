Month in Review: We Discuss The Historic National Events of January 2021 & How Mainers Are Affected

Our panel of editorial page editors, joined by editors of local papers in Maine, return to discuss the tumultuous news of the past month – from the mob at the Nation’s Capitol to the inauguration of a new President, and the repercussions in Maine.

Panelists:

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel

VIP Callers:

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

Steven Porter, editor, York County Coast Star