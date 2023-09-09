Today's poem is Moon Review at the Emergency Vet by Jefferson Navicky. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Moon Review at the Emergency Vet

I’m wearing the moon’s white suit as I sit

beneath its hole, the clouds

a curtain for its one bald eye. A gurney

arrives, the sheet a curtain over

the night’s first body.

A good white suit reflects duty

without a hint of dust that must,

I assume, accrue on the dead.

A miracle never happens

when I want it to. Whatever happens

seems to become a catastrophe I must

ask the moon to eat. This dark sea

of pavement under street light’s glow

possesses sheen reflection logic.

Icarus knows what I’m talking about.

The television in the lobby quietly

plays a medical drama I can’t

watch because a small being is dying

in the arms of a woman beneath

the TV. So I watch the moon

instead, its slow bit of advice

a masterpiece burned white hot

into my inner eye where I keep

tonight’s tally of who won’t make it,

who might. A slow-moving mosquito

goes in for the kill. Leftover

strawberry tops assert their blood

relations atop my white suit to

blood stains who show a stark refusal.

They leave me in a room to wait

where I can’t see the moon. Slow jazz

played soft to keep me sane. It’s lonely

in limbo. I check myself for light.

