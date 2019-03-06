More Women Come Forward Following January Report On Mishandling Of Sexual Assault Cases At UMF

By 1 hour ago

Five women say that a male student who has been cleared by the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) of rape allegations also assaulted or harassed them.

In January the Bangor Daily News published a story describing UMF's handling of two female students' claims of sexual assault in separate incidents by two male students.

In both cases, the assaults were dealt with under the school's Title IX process. The paper reports that both cases were seriously mishandled.

Following publication of that story, the Bangor Daily News now reports four women, who are former UMF students, allege that one of those men physically took advantage of them. A fifth women says the man continued to ask her for sex after she said no.

The publication is also reporting that, on Friday, the school suspended the man on an interim basis while it conducts an investigation.

While not confirming the suspension, Interim UMF President Eric Brown released a statement saying that the university is acting immediately and with all appropriate resources to support the students who have come forward and to protect the community.

Tags: 
University of Maine at Farmington
Maine Public
Title IX

Related Content

Journalist Who Reported On Mishandling Of Rape Cases At UMaine Farmington Explains Report

By Jan 31, 2019
Bangor Daily News

A story this week in the Bangor Daily News, describes the University of Maine at Farmington's handling of two students' claims of sexual assault by fellow students, in 2017 and 2018.

UMaine At Farmington Interim President Responds To Allegations That The School Mishandled Rape Cases

By Jan 30, 2019
University of Maine photo

Following a Bangor Daily News story that describes the mishandling of rape cases brought by two female students at the University of Maine Farmington, the school's interim president says changes are underway.