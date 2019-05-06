Most Towns Approve Of Rural Maine Hospital Merger

SANGERVILLE, Maine - Residents of a small town in rural Maine have voted in favor of the merger of a local hospital with a larger health group.

Sangerville residents voted 78-4 on April 30 to approve the merger of Mayo Regional Hospital with Northern Light Health. A spokesman for the hospital says Sangerville's vote was the last among 13 communities that voted on the merger. Only the town of Cambridge voted in opposition.



Mayo Regional Hospital President Marie Vienneau says the next step for the merger is legislative approval. Mayo is a 25-bed hospital located in Dover-Foxcroft, which was one of the communities to approve of the merger.



Northern Light is based in Brewer and includes some of the biggest hospitals in Maine, including Eastern Maine Medical Center.