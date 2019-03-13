Mother Of Missing Toddler Says No One Can Find Father

  • Trista Reynolds, right, holds a photo of Justin DiPietro at a news conference Dec. 16, 2018 in Portland, as (left to right) her attorney, William Childs, stepfather Jeff Hanson, and Kevin Cady, a private investigator look on.
    Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

PORTLAND, Maine - The mother of a toddler whose disappearance prompted the biggest criminal investigation in Maine history says she's been unable to locate the father.

Trista Reynolds tells WGME-TV no one can find Justin DiPietro, who reported then-20-month-old Ayla Reynolds missing in 2011 in Waterville.
 
Court documents show DiPietro's last known address was in California.
 
State police have long believed the girl is dead, and a judge declared her legally dead in 2017.
 
Reynolds has blamed DiPietro for the toddler's death. But the body has never been found and no charges have been filed.
 
Last year, Reynolds filed a wrongful death lawsuit but she says her team is running out of time to serve DiPietro with legal papers. She posted a plea on social media this week for information about his whereabouts.
 

