Today's poem is My Choosing by Robert Carr. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

My Choosing

I’ve sworn off bipeds and will not

discuss the weather

with anything covered in sparse

hair or antiperspirant.

I speak to feather-drift, mudsling

facing a choked lake,

dips in sunrise, a confusion of earth

in touch with air.

A home where plants of many

colors cry for cohesion

to set root. My husband built this

plastic-wrapped house,

vinyl mimicking a time when board

and batten required nail.

White house with black windows,

collection of glass eyes,

a crushed stone drive, cemetery

of neighbors, a split road.

A short-lived space I name,

My Choosing.

In every window I see the glare

of someone else’s worry.

Enough alone!

The coop is sadly sucking

moisture from sleeping chickens.

The raised garden beds,

metal troughs built to water horses,

gargle on manure.

Birds have lost wing barbs,

maples have dropped

blades, grasses by the drive

have burst wads of seed.

Nothing interests them.

The compost moves, bins of rot

are calling, mini-pumpkins

tossed from last year’s table,

acorns resurrected, aching

heads of red peppers,

and underneath, a culture

of collapsing tomatoes,

civilized worms.

Everything is brown and green, and green,

and brown. These layers ferment.

The collection of glass eyes looks down,

glints from window sash.

