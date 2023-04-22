Today's poem is Name the Subject by Jieen Zhen. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Name the Subject

As a woman,

Why can’t I feel safe on my own street?

As a woman,

Why can’t I feel safe in my house?

As a woman,

Why does my clothing become a weapon that turns on me?

As a woman,

Why does the tone of my voice become a rope that strangles me?

I ask the teacher.

Thee can't walk alone Thee can't travel alone

A woman is a cause

The effect is caused by her by whom?

By whom? I ask the teacher

Be careful out there You stop your sentence Be careful of whom?

I ask the teacher.

As if eyes watch wherever whenever with whomever I talk, I sleep, I stand, I walk, I run, I hide,

None of my acts can intervene

As a woman,

Why would I be condemned for walking alone at night? The night is not an issue.

Alone is not an issue

Protect thyself is not an issue

A woman is a verb in the passive voice Prepositions are oftentimes omitted

Unnoticed because passive is weak

An object focused upon

But a woman can be an active voice

I said.

They are going to eliminate all the subjects from the street, the teacher said

You make the street sounds malicious; A subject is in any place-

A home, a neighborhood

Every sentence must have a verb,

But they blamed the object.

Thus, no sentence to the subject

While the protagonist is not me-

A woman is a passive voice-

Who is the subject in the active voice? Who writes the verb?

Who?

