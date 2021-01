As the House votes for a second impeachment of President Trump in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol, the nation is watching to see what the last days of the Trump Administration will bring. We discuss repercussions of the siege in D.C., and what to expect of our government leaders and citizenry as Inauguration Day approaches.

Guests: Jeanne Cummings, political editor, The Wall Street Journal

L. Sandy Maisel, chair and professor, Department of Government, Colby College