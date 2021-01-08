National Political Analysis: Chaos in Nation's Capital; Trump's Last Days; Georgia Election Results

The siege on the Capitol has further muddied the last days of President Trump's time in office. Our political analysts discuss: electoral college votes; movement toward impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment; the implications of the Georgia election; and how major developments on the national front might affect Maine.

Guests:

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today

Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Andrew Rudalevige, Thomas Brackett Reed Professor of Government, Bowdoin College

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District