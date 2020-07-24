Nature During the Pandemic: Observing the Natural World & Understanding Wildlife Interactions

Being at home during the pandemic, many of us have paid more time and attention to what's happening in the natural world around us. In fact, it seems that wildlife is more plentiful and animals are venturing into places that are usually busy with human activity. We will learn how to observe and appreciate natural phenomena during this time, and what to do about wildlife interactions. We’ll also hear about some fun ways—for the young, the old and everyone in between —to appreciate nature, while staying safe.

Guests: Nathaniel Thoreau Wheelwright, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Natural Sciences, Biology, Emeritus, Bowdoin College

Sarah Rodgers, educator and school program coordinator, Cathance River Education Alliance

Call-in guests:

Bob Cordes, wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife