ND paper Says It's Planning Substantial Investments In Rumford Paper Mill

ND paper says it plans to make substantial investments in its Rumford paper mill, which it bought last year.

In a press release ND, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese Company Nine Dragons Paper Limited, says a strategic modernization will ensure the Rumford Mill, as well as one in Wisconsin, can operate efficiently for decades.

The company says that the pulp dryer and all three paper machine in Rumford will undergo significant upgrades which will involve downtime. Among the intended benefits are increased production and quality and ensuring the long-term viability of the Rumford operation.

ND Paper also owns a pulp mill in Old Town.