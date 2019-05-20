New Measure Would Change Maine's Juvenile Justice System

A bill that would change how children who are convicted of crimes in Maine are prosecuted and sentenced had a public hearing Monday in Augusta.

Democratic Rep. Victoria Morales, of South Portland, sponsored the bill. She told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, that current laws governing juvenile trials and sentencing in Maine are inconsistent with the larger goals of the juvenile justice system.

“The experience of being incarcerated at that young age causes irreversible trauma that is in direct conflict with the juvenile code's goals of rehabilitation,” Morales says.

Morales cited a 2017 Maine study that found that more than 50 percent of children who are incarcerated reoffend – as compared to just seven percent of kids who are entirely diverted from the juvenile justice system.

“You may still hear from folks today saying the criminal justice system is an appropriate way to help our children,” Morales says. “This position is not consistent with best practices on how we care for an rehabilitate our youngest most vulnerable children in need. We're already clear on that.”

The bill would establish a minimum age of 12 for trying children for crimes. It would set a minimum age of 14 for a juvenile to be sent to prison. There are currently no minimum ages for either.

It would also require that judges and prosecutors justify incarcerating children rather than placing them in a therapeutic setting. And it would ensure that children have legal representation while in custody or probation, and that their cases are reviewed regularly by a judge.

