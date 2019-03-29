New Report Finds That Hannaford Is An LGBT-Friendly Place To Work

By 2 minutes ago

Two large Maine companies are included in a national list that ranks how well they promote equality for LGBTQ workers and their families.

Both Hannaford Supermarkets in Scarborough and L.L. Bean in Freeport were rated in the 17th Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

Hannaford was one of 571 businesses that earned a 100 percent rating. Hannaford spokesperson Erica Dodge says the company has made a conscious effort to create and promote a safe and welcoming environment for all of its associates.

“We feel that associates should feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work each day, and we want to foster that welcoming and safety environment for our employees, for our shoppers and just create that experience of a safe, welcoming environment,” Dodge says.

L.L. Bean met 3 of 9 criteria and got a 40 percent rating. L.L Bean has not responded to requests for comment.

The CEI rates 3 key areas: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, and supporting an inclusive culture coupled with corporate social responsibility.

Tags: 
LGBT
Hannaford
Maine Public

Related Content

How A Rural Maine School Is Working To Help LGBTQ Students

By Jan 11, 2019
OUT Maine

Growing up is not easy. But for Maine’s rural LGBTQ youth, it can be even harder. While urban and suburban communities offer some resources for individuals in the LGBTQ community, like annual pride parades and support groups, help for young people in Maine’s less populated areas can be scarce or difficult to access. Some of the state’s rural schools are taking meaningful steps to change that.

Hannaford Workers Launch 24-Hour Strike

By Feb 21, 2018
Willis Arnold / Maine Public

More than 70 union members have gathered for a 24 hour strike outside the South Portland Distribution Center.