New Report Finds That Hannaford Is An LGBT-Friendly Place To Work

Two large Maine companies are included in a national list that ranks how well they promote equality for LGBTQ workers and their families.

Both Hannaford Supermarkets in Scarborough and L.L. Bean in Freeport were rated in the 17th Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

Hannaford was one of 571 businesses that earned a 100 percent rating. Hannaford spokesperson Erica Dodge says the company has made a conscious effort to create and promote a safe and welcoming environment for all of its associates.

“We feel that associates should feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work each day, and we want to foster that welcoming and safety environment for our employees, for our shoppers and just create that experience of a safe, welcoming environment,” Dodge says.

L.L. Bean met 3 of 9 criteria and got a 40 percent rating. L.L Bean has not responded to requests for comment.

The CEI rates 3 key areas: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, and supporting an inclusive culture coupled with corporate social responsibility.