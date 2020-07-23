A New Tool Is Designed To Help Mainers Who Haven't Been Able To Start An Unemployment Claim

There is a new online short-form questionnaire that is designed to help Mainers who have not been able to start an unemployment claim, for any number of reasons.

“They might not have access to a computer or the internet regularly. They might not have enough minutes on their phones because they don't have enough income to stay on the line and start a claim,” says Alison Weiss of Maine Equal Justice.

The nonprofit has teamed up with the State Department Of Labor and the Maine AFL-CIO to provide the three-question form, which asks for contact information. She says it should take less than 5 minutes to fill out, and, once submitted, the Department Of Labor will call the applicant to get a claim started.

The online tool is available on the Maine Equal Justice website. The form is not intended for Mainers who have already started a claim.