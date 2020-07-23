A New Tool Is Designed To Help Mainers Who Haven't Been Able To Start An Unemployment Claim

By 11 minutes ago

There is a new online short-form questionnaire that is designed to help Mainers who have not been able to start an unemployment claim, for any number of reasons.

“They might not have access to a computer or the internet regularly. They might not have enough minutes on their phones because they don't have enough income to stay on the line and start a claim,” says Alison Weiss of Maine Equal Justice.

The nonprofit has teamed up with the State Department Of Labor and the Maine AFL-CIO to provide the three-question form, which asks for contact information. She says it should take less than 5 minutes to fill out, and, once submitted, the Department Of Labor will call the applicant to get a claim started.

The online tool is available on the Maine Equal Justice website. The form is not intended for Mainers who have already started a claim.

Tags: 
unemployment
unemployment claims
Maine Equal Justice
AFL-CIO
Maine Department of Labor
Maine Public

Related Content

Unemployment Update: Jobless Rate; Benefits Extension: Claims Processing; Fraud Cases; Getting Help

By Jul 6, 2020
www.scootergenius.com

The latest information about unemployment issues in Maine. We'll discuss the effects of job losses due to the pandemic and whether people are getting back to work. We'll also learn about the latest extension of unemployment benefits, how claims processing is going, and what's happening with the large numbers of fraudulent cases.