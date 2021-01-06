New Year's Resolutions: Making Them, Keeping Them & Having Hopes and Goals in Difficult Times

With the challenges of 2020 behind us, we look at how different people set goals for the year ahead. We’ll hear from our listeners and some well-known Mainers about their 2021 resolutions. We’ll also talk about why people make or break resolutions, and the role of hope and aspirations, especially during difficult times.

Guests:

Richard Blanco, poet, author, speaker, civil engineer; he was the Inaugural Poet for President Obama's second Inauguration

Dory Hacker, social worker and clinical manager of the Department of Clinical Innovation, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Amy Wood, psychologist, author, executive coach



Leslie A. Ouellette-Todd, owner of Nourished Lifestyles in Kennebunk,

registered dietitian

Hilary Sheinbaum, author, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month

Matt Dunlap, former Maine Secretary of State