COMING SOON!

NEWS & BREWS

Maine Public Trivia Nights

Are you paying attention? Are your friends? Think you've got all the answers? That’s what we’ll find out this Winter!

Over five consecutive weeks, Maine Public will take to some of Maine’s best brew pubs and tests you on current events, news items, and all around things you probably should know!

Teams of no more than six persons each assemble, but you can play with fewer, or come alone and find a team to join. Maine Public staff will host each game, reading out questions around public broadcasting-centric categories (All Things Considered, Find Your Hidden Brain, Marketplace Musings, I See Your Ten and Raise You!, and more!).

Winning teams get bragging rights, gift certificates, custom Maine Public mason jars, and sometimes additional prizes, depending on the venue. Come to just one or show up to all five News & Brews Trivia Nights. Show us what you know!

NEWS & BREWS SCHEDULE:

Liquid Riot

Wednesday, January 29

6:30 pm registration and trivia starts at 7:00

Rising Tide

Monday, February 3

5:30 pm registration and trivia starts at 6:00

Austin Street

Thursday, February 13

5:30 pm registration and trivia starts at 6:00

Bissell Brothers

Thursday, February 27

5:30 pm registration and trivia starts at 6:00

Foulmouthed Brewing

Wednesday, March 4

6:30 pm registration and trivia starts at 7:00

Side By Each

Thursday, March 19

6:00 pm registration and trivia starts at 6:30