NH Delegation To Visit Shipyard Workers To Discuss Projects That Could Be Cut To Fund Border Wall

By 1 hour ago

This October 2015 handout photo provided by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, shows the shipyard base in Kittery, Maine.
Credit Portsmouth Naval Shipyard / via Associated Press

KITTERY, Maine - Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are going to visit with workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss military construction projects that could be cut to fund President Donald Trump's wall at the southern border.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas are meeting with workers at the Maine shipyard on Friday. They planned to hold a news conference with union representatives from the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Metal Trades Council.
 
Projects that could be slashed include $110 million for dry dock improvements; $62 million for a paint, blast and rubber facility; and $40 million for an extended crane rail.
 
The congressional delegations in Maine and New Hampshire are opposed to any cuts at the shipyard.

