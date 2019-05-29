N.H. Rolls Out New Firewood Rules To Control Spread Of Invasive Beetle

State officials are reminding residents to help control the spread of an invasive beetle in valuable ash trees this summer. The emerald ash borer kills ash trees by feeding on their inner bark.

The beetle arrived in New Hampshire in 2013 and has since spread to seven counties – including those where the majority of the state's ash trees grow.

Now, new state rules say untreated camp wood that may include ash should not be moved more than five miles within the state.

Residents and visitors may not bring untreated firewood into the state. And a special permit is required to move any ash wood from New Hampshire to Maine or Vermont.

Ash logs can be treated to prevent infestation, but that treatment must be completed by this coming Saturday.

Ash trees make up about six percent of New Hampshire's hardwood forests and account for around a million dollars in forest products revenue a year.

