No Deaths, 178 COVID-19 Cases Added Friday

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday.

The break comes after two days of double digit increases, nearly all of which stemmed from the agency’s review of vital records earlier in the year.

The Maine CDC reports 178 new cases of the disease, bringing the the state’s total to 44,295.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is now offering rapid antigen tests to a number of child care providers. And the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines is set to increase again next week, with Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies receiving their own doses from the federal government.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.