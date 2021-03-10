Northern Light Administers More Than 4,300 COVID-19 Shots In a Single Day

Northern Light Health says it reached a milestone on COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Dr. James Jarvis says the health system vaccinated more than 4,300 people across locations, including more than 2,100 at its high-volume clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

“The most that we have done as a health system in one single day, as well as the most we’ve ever done at the Cross Insurance Center, so big news for us,” he says.

Jarvis says that 77% of vaccinations administered by Northern Light have been in people over age 70. Next week, the health system will begin vaccinating school staff and child care providers of all ages, under the state’s revised rollout plan.