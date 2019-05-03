Northern Light Mercy Hospital To Consolidate Operations

Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland has received approval from the state to complete consolidation of its hospital operations with construction to begin soon at it's Fore River Parkway campus.

Northern Light Mercy has been split between two locations since completion of a new facility on the Fore River about 10 years ago. Northern Light Mercy Hospital president Charlie Therrien says the old building on State Street in Portland will be closed in two to three years.

“Right now we are running some duplication of services and split services between the two campuses,” Therrien says. “We'll be adding both a new addition onto the hospital Fore River campus and also doing a separate building which be an ambulatory surgery center.”

Therrien says consolidation makes sense financially, operationally and clinically.

He says he anticipates breaking ground in the spring and construction taking about two years.