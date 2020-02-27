Northern Light Mercy Hospital Sells State Street Property

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has sold its historic State Street property to developers, who say they plan to use it largely for residential housing for all income levels. Small commercial components are also anticipated.

In a written statement hospital officials say that little will change at the State Street hospital in the near term. Mercy will lease back and occupy the property until it is able to relocate operations to an expanded Fore river campus opened in 2008.

Construction there is scheduled to begin this spring with completion expected in 2022.