Number Of State COVID-19 Cases Stands At 3,723, According To Maine CDC

By 48 minutes ago
  • The Maine CDC Wednesday reported, once again, that there are 3,723 cases of the disease in Maine and 118 deaths.
The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) Wednesday reported, once again, that there are 3,723 cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 118 deaths.

On Tuesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said that the reported numbers included tests from a Maine youth camp. These tests turned out to be false positives, and those probable cases were removed from the Wednesday's total. 

Right now, the CDC is reporting 389 active cases of the disease in Maine, a decrease of 25 since Tuesday's reported numbers.

