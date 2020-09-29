Oakland Police Consider Action Against Church After Reports Of Large Gatherings

Oakland police say they're discussing with state officials whether to take action against the Kingdom Life Church for potentially violating COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

The Kennebec Journal reported Sunday that the church hosted several large gatherings over the weekend.  

In a written statement, Oakland Police Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert says officers met with Pastor Jamie Dickson, who said the event grew larger than he anticipated. 

Stubbert says Dickson expressed a desire to work with police in the future to keep his community and congregation safe.

