Oct. 11: The Fight For Maine's 2nd District

Maine's Political Pulse, Oct. 11, 2019

This week, host Irwin Gratz speaks with statehouse bureau chief Steve Mistler and chief political correspondent Mal Leary about the race for Maine’s 2nd District seat. It was one the seats that Democrats flipped in the 2018 Congressional election when Jared Golden narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin. Another close race is possible coming up as more Republican's have entered the race.

