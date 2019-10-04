Oct. 4: Impeachment & A Tale of Two Maine Politicians - Plus Transportation Trouble In The State

We begin this week with a talk we'll call "impeachment and a tale of two Maine Politicians."
Maine Public’s Chief Political Correspondent, Mal Leary, and Statehouse Bureau Chief, Steve Mistler, spoke with Irwin Gratz about the unfolding events in Washington and two Maine Delegates' reactions.
