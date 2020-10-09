Oct. 9: Collins And Gideon Square Off As Election Day Nears

Maine's Political Pulse, October 9, 2020

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Republican Sen. Susan Collins tries to keep her high-profile reelection bid local as her leading challenger Sara Gideon turns up the heat on conservative judges and the president.

— The Maine Democratic Party trolls Collins with signs linking her to the standard bearer of her party.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

