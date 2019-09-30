Officials Extend Closure Of Clam Flats Near Biddeford Pool

State and local officials are trying to determine the origin of high bacteria levels that have forced the closure of clam flats near Biddeford Pool.

Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols says water quality has been declining over the past few years in Biddeford Pool, which led to a seasonal closure in 2018, during August and September. Based on testing results, Nichols says the closure was extended for a month this year, through the end of October.

“We are investigating this right now. We’re conducting a shoreline survey in the Biddeford pool Area to try to determine if there are failing septic systems,” he says.

Nichols says there are a number of licensed harvesters in the area who are feeling the effect of the closure.