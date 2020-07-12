One Dead After Chain-Reaction Crash on Busy Summer Route

DEDHAM, Maine - One person is dead and several others injured following a serious pile-up involving at least four vehicles on one of Maine busiest summer coastal routes.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Route 1A in Dedham, which in summer, sees a large influx of traffic headed to Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor.

Hancock County authorities say it appears that 89 year-old Edwin Roberts of Dedham, driving a Mercedes-Benz, was attempting to enter Rt 1A from Pine Hill Rd, but failed to stop at the intersection.

Roberts' vehicle was struck by a pick up truck driven by a couple from Massachusetts. Other vehicles followed in a chain reaction crash.

Roberts was killed.

Transported to the hospital were 50-year-old Ahmet Hakan Parlakulas and 57-year-old Nancy Parlakulas, both of Williamsburg, Massachusetts, and 68-year-old Lawrence Saucier and 61-year-old Mary Saucier, both of Ellsworth. Authorities say three of those involved will survive their injuries, but the status of Ahmet Hakan Parlakulas was not disclosed. Others involved in the pile up escaped injury.

The road was closed for about three hours, and the crash is under investigation.