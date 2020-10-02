Opponents of Portland Housing Questions Say Passage Would Freeze Markets In Place

Three ballot referendum questions in Portland intended to increase affordable housing in the city are drawing criticism from a group opposing the proposed rent control measures.

Building A Better Portland kicked off a campaign Friday to defeat the questions.

Portland has a chronic shortage of low-income and workforce housing units. Questions C, D and E, are designed to help address that. Question C would also create what advocates call a “Green New Deal” for Portland that would, among other things, require building projects that receive $50,000 or more in funding from the city to meet up-to-date environmental standards.

Speakers at Friday’s press conference said they support affordable housing and environmental sustainability, but feel the measures would do the opposite of their intent. Building a Better Portland Campaign Manager David Farmer said the impact of the three questions would be to “stop the construction of new housing,” including both affordable and market-rate housing.

“The market,” he said, “will be frozen in place.”

Speakers also criticized proponents of the ballot questions for putting them before voters rather than going through the city council.

Organizers of the referendum effort have not responded to requests for comment.