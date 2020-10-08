Opposition Mounts To Portland Ballot Question Tightening Restrictions On Short-Term Rentals

Short-term rental operators in Portland are voicing opposition to a ballot question that will appear before voters in the city on Nov. 3.

Question E seeks to place further restrictions on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb. But opponents say property owners need the income.

“We know how expensive higher education is going to be for our children and we’re just trying to plan ahead,” Portland property owner Mona Qaddoumi said at a press conference Thursday.

Quaddoumi said that with a toddler and another baby on the way in December, renting out the family’s unoccupied property has become essential.

“If these restrictions end up limiting us to not be able to do it anymore, it would really affect our long-term financial plans for our family,” she said.

Among other things, the ballot measure would require that most short-term rentals be owner-occupied properties, and it would increase the annual fee from $100 to $1,000 per year. Rental fees on Portland’s islands would go up to $400.

The initiative also specifies increased penalties for ordinance violations, requires the city to keep a log of complaints, and allows the city to revoke short term licenses for any violations.

Critics of short-term rentals argue that people are being priced out of affordable homes, and communities are being impacted by a loss of permanent residents.