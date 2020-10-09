Oxford County Moved From 'Yellow' To 'Green' In Education Department's COVID-19 Classifications

State health officials are now saying that schools in Oxford County can consider returning to full, in-person classes.

The state on Friday reclassified the county as “green” in its color-coded risk assessment system, after designating it “yellow” for the past two weeks. Multiple school districts in the county temporarily moved to remote instruction in September after detecting cases of COVID-19. The state says Oxford County has had no new outbreaks over the past few weeks.

York County is now the only one in Maine without a “green” designation. The Department of Education says York continues to be labeled “yellow,” as it still has the highest positivity rate in the state, and an outbreak at Sanford High School remains open.