Paddling Adventures: Two Experts Describe their Journeys on Kayak and Canoe—and Offer Paddling Advic

Beyond the usual recreational paddling that is so popular in Maine, some embark on life-changing long-distance journeys on the water. We talk with two of these paddlers about their journeys—where they went, what they learned, and what advice they have for others.

Guests: John Connelly is the author of Dying Out Here Is Not An Option, a new book about his 1,500-mile, 75 day canoe and kayak odyssey through 4 states and Canada.

Michael Perry is founder-director of Dreams Unlimited, specializing in programs about the fun of traveling for Retirement Communities, schools and civic groups. He’s a writer and photographer, and he’s the founder of L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery School. Among his many outdoor experiences, Michael paddled his sea kayak 3200-miles around New England.