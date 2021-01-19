Pennsylvania Company Hopes To Reopen Hampden Waste-To-Energy Plant Within 4 Months

The Hampden waste facility that shut down last spring could soon reopen under the management of a Pennsylvania company that works to convert trash to electricity.

Delta Thermo Energy hopes to purchase the Coastal Resources of Maine plant and reopen it within the next four months, CEO Rob Van Naarden announced on Tuesday.

More than 100 Maine municipalities sent their household trash to the $90 million plant before it closed last spring after running out of operating funds.

